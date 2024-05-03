Get 'Enterprise Transformation to AI and the Metaverse' (worth $59.99) for FREE
Enterprise Transformation to AI and the Metaverse provides guidance on how organizations can respond effectively to a rapidly converging collection of advanced technologies, methods, and models often referred to as “the metaverse.”
The arrival of the metaverse will likely lead to one of the most disruptive eras in modern history. We will see our personal, social, professional, and business lives change just as dramatically as we experienced with the arrival of the personal computer, Internet, and smart phone.
The book also discusses some of the most important metaverse technologies, concepts, and methods which are needed by organizational leaders to understand as they begin to map out their metaverse transformation plans.
These discussions are followed by detailed chapters on the main elements of an effective enterprise transformation initiative, concluding with a detailed hypothetical case study that describes how such a transformation can be accomplished.
The central purpose of the book is to help executives and other professionals in charting an effective course to the metaverse.
FEATURES
- Discusses the most important metaverse technologies, concepts, and methods organizational leaders need to understand as they begin to map out their metaverse transformation plans
- Features detailed chapters on the main elements of an effective enterprise transformation initiative
- Covers machine learning, AI, augmented reality, quantum computing, enterprise architecture, robotics, platforms, ChatGPT, holograms, organizational structure for the metaverse era, and more
- Concludes with a detailed hypothetical case study that describes how such a transformation can be accomplished
Enterprise Transformation to AI and the Metaverse from Mercury Learning and Information, usually retails for $59.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.
All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, Click the Read button and enter the required details.
The offer expires on May 15, so act fast.