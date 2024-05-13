TCL launches 2024 TV and sound bar lineup with advanced QD-Mini LED technology and Dolby Atmos

TCL today unveiled a significant expansion to its product lineup, introducing cutting-edge QD-Mini LED TVs across its QM7 and QM8 series and launching new sound bars equipped with Dolby Atmos technology.

TCL's 2024 lineup features the advanced QD-Mini LED technology, offering an unprecedented viewing experience with high-performance features across multiple models:

QM7 Series :

: 55” model (55QM751G) at $1,099.99

65” model (65QM751G) at $1,499.99

75” model (75QM751G) at $1,999.99

85” model (85QM751G) at $2,699.99

98” model (98QM751G) at $6,999.99

These TVs are equipped with up to 1,500+ dimming zones, High Brightness ULTRA LED backlighting capable of reaching up to 2,400 nits, and QLED ULTRA color technology.

: 65” model (65QM851G) at $1,999.99

75” model (75QM851G) at $2,699.99

85” model (85QM851G) at $3,999.99

98” model (98QM851G) at $7,999.99

115” model (115QM891G) coming soon at $26,999.99

These premium models feature up to 5,000+ dimming zones and the High Brightness ULTIMATE LED backlighting, achieving over 5,000 nits of peak brightness. Enhanced features also include Anti-Glare screens and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility.

Expanded TCL Q and S Class Smart TVs

Q65 and Q68 Models :

: Ranging from 43” to 98” with prices starting at $499.99 for the 43Q651G up to $3,999.99 for the 98Q651G.

Enhanced with Quantum Dot technology, higher brightness levels, and HDR capabilities, these models offer refined visual performance suitable for any content.

S Class TVs :

: Continuation of smart and versatile models like the S2 and S3.

Introduction of the new S5 model with improvements such as an advanced AiPQ Processor, brighter displays, and enriched color gamut.

These TVs are aimed at delivering premium features at more accessible price points.

Dolby Atmos Sound Bars

Complementing the TVs, TCL’s newly released sound bars with Dolby Atmos include:

Q Class Sound Bars : Q75H at $899.99 and Q85H at $999.99, featuring built-in up-firing drivers for a truly immersive audio experience.

These products are available for direct purchase on Amazon. For more information or to make a purchase, please visit the following link: Shop TCL on Amazon.

