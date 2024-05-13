Transcend unveils new CFast memory cards for high-demand industries

No Comments

Transcend has expanded its lineup with two new CFast memory cards, the CFX730 and CFX610, designed to cater to the rigorous demands of 24/7 operations in gaming & entertainment, medical equipment, and transportation systems. These cards boast top-tier transfer speeds and enhanced durability.

Meeting the CFast 2.0 standards, the CFX730 and CFX610 utilize advanced 112-layer 3D NAND flash technology combined with a SATA III 6Gb/s interface. They offer substantial storage options up to 1TB. Notably, both models are available in Wide Temperature variants, which can operate in extreme conditions ranging from -40°C to 85°C, ensuring reliability across various environments.

The CFX730 model is particularly tailored for high-endurance applications, incorporating SLC Mode technology that promises up to 100K P/E cycles and consistent performance, making it ideal for embedded systems that require frequent, intensive writing processes.

Both the CFX730 and CFX610 come equipped with essential features such as Wear-Leveling and Bad Block Management, which help extend the lifespan and maintain the integrity of the memory cards. The LDPC ECC engine ensures precise data transmission by detecting and correcting errors. Furthermore, hardware-based AES encryption provides an additional layer of security, protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access.

An essential feature for enterprise applications is the Write Protect function, which safeguards against accidental or intentional data modification and deletion. Additionally, these cards are designed to maintain data integrity during sudden power losses, providing a reliable safeguard for stored information.

The new CFX730 and CFX610 CFast cards are covered by a three-year limited warranty. They will soon be available for purchase here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

TCL launches 2024 TV and sound bar lineup with advanced QD-Mini LED technology and Dolby Atmos

Transcend unveils new CFast memory cards for high-demand industries

Cyber anxiety on the rise in the UK

The role of data governance in developing AI [Q&A]

Microsoft is still facing EU antitrust charges despite unbundling Teams from Office

Linux Daddy Linus Torvalds releases kernel 6.9

Windows 10 21H2: end of support for Enterprise and Education

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

80 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

25 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

24 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

21 Comments

Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11

19 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

Windows 11 is losing market share to Windows 10

9 Comments

Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

8 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.