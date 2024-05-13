Transcend unveils new CFast memory cards for high-demand industries

Transcend has expanded its lineup with two new CFast memory cards, the CFX730 and CFX610, designed to cater to the rigorous demands of 24/7 operations in gaming & entertainment, medical equipment, and transportation systems. These cards boast top-tier transfer speeds and enhanced durability.

Meeting the CFast 2.0 standards, the CFX730 and CFX610 utilize advanced 112-layer 3D NAND flash technology combined with a SATA III 6Gb/s interface. They offer substantial storage options up to 1TB. Notably, both models are available in Wide Temperature variants, which can operate in extreme conditions ranging from -40°C to 85°C, ensuring reliability across various environments.

The CFX730 model is particularly tailored for high-endurance applications, incorporating SLC Mode technology that promises up to 100K P/E cycles and consistent performance, making it ideal for embedded systems that require frequent, intensive writing processes.

Both the CFX730 and CFX610 come equipped with essential features such as Wear-Leveling and Bad Block Management, which help extend the lifespan and maintain the integrity of the memory cards. The LDPC ECC engine ensures precise data transmission by detecting and correcting errors. Furthermore, hardware-based AES encryption provides an additional layer of security, protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access.

An essential feature for enterprise applications is the Write Protect function, which safeguards against accidental or intentional data modification and deletion. Additionally, these cards are designed to maintain data integrity during sudden power losses, providing a reliable safeguard for stored information.

The new CFX730 and CFX610 CFast cards are covered by a three-year limited warranty. They will soon be available for purchase here.

