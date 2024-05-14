Get 'Python All-in-One For Dummies, 3rd Edition' (worth $27) for FREE

Everything you need to know to get into Python coding, with 7 books in one.

Python All-in-One For Dummies is your one-stop source for answers to all your Python questions. From creating apps to building complex web sites to sorting big data, Python provides a way to get the work done. This book is great as a starting point for those new to coding, and it also makes a perfect reference for experienced coders looking for more than the basics.

Apply your Python skills to data analysis, learn to write AI-assisted code using GitHub CoPilot, and discover many more exciting uses for this top programming language.

  • Get started coding in Python -- even if you’re new to computer programming
  • Reference all the essentials and the latest updates, so your code is air-tight
  • Learn how Python can be a solution for large-scale projects and big datasets
  • Accelerate your career path with this comprehensive guide to learning Python
  • Experienced and would-be coders alike will love this easy-to-follow guide to learning and applying Python.

Python All-in-One For Dummies, from WIley, usually retails for $27 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 28, so act fast.

