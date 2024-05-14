SteelSeries launches Arctis Nova 5 series gaming headsets and companion app

SteelSeries is expanding its acclaimed Arctis Nova family. The new addition, the Arctis Nova 5 series headsets, comes with an innovative Nova 5 Companion App. This expansion aims to elevate the gaming audio experience by enhancing audio quality for Xbox and PlayStation games, providing a premium yet accessible wireless gaming headset, and extending gaming sessions.

Priced at $129.99, the Arctis Nova 5 series headsets offer gamers a blend of luxury and affordability. With features like over 100 audio presets accessible through the Nova 5 Companion App, Quick Switch Wireless freedom via high-speed 2.4GHz or Bluetooth 5.3, and an impressive 60+ hour battery life, SteelSeries continues to push the boundaries of gaming audio.

Ehtisham Rabbani, CEO of SteelSeries, emphasizes the company's commitment to innovation. "Innovation is key, and we use it to unlock the power of imagination and push boundaries to provide gamers with premium audio experiences," said Rabbani. "The introduction of the Arctis Nova 5 and Companion App, with over 100 audio presets, is literally ‘game-changing’ and provides users with an epic audio advantage for console gaming."

The Arctis Nova 5 series is designed to excel across various platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and more. The Nova 5 Companion App is a standout feature, offering over 100 meticulously crafted audio presets tailored to specific games by audio engineers, esports pros, and game developers. Gamers can switch between presets in real-time without leaving the game, gaining a competitive edge with precisely tuned audio profiles for popular titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Minecraft.

The headsets feature custom-designed Neodymium Magnetic Drivers, delivering an ultra-detailed soundscape with crystal-clear highs, pinpoint mids, and deep bass. This ensures an impeccable audio experience, whether gaming or listening to music. The Quick-Switch Wireless functionality allows seamless transitions between high-speed 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.3 connections, enabling gamers to take calls while gaming without any interruptions.

SteelSeries' dedication to cross-platform compatibility is evident with the inclusion of a compact USB-C dongle. This dongle supports easy swapping between all major systems, including Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC, Meta Quest, handhelds, and USB-C-compatible phones and tablets. The ClearCast 2.X Mic, featuring a new high-bandwidth chipset, offers crystal-clear communication with 32KHz/16Bit audio. The microphone can be fully retracted into the earcup for on-the-go use.

The headsets boast a remarkable 60+ hour battery life, allowing for extended gaming sessions. A quick USB-C charge provides an additional six hours of gameplay in just 15 minutes. The Sonar Audio Software Suite, designed specifically for gamers, offers a pro-grade parametric EQ that allows users to control sound across games, team chat, and microphones, customizing every frequency for the optimal gaming experience.