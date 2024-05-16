Get 'Build Your Own Programming Language -- Second Edition' (worth $39.99) for FREE

No Comments

There are many reasons to build a programming language: out of necessity, as a learning exercise, or just for fun.

Whatever your reasons, Build Your Own Programming Language gives you the tools to succeed. You’ll build the frontend of a compiler for your language and generate a lexical analyzer and parser using Lex and YACC tools. Then you’ll explore a series of syntax tree traversals before looking at code generation for a bytecode virtual machine or native code.

In this edition, a new chapter has been added to assist you in comprehending the nuances and distinctions between preprocessors and transpilers. Code examples have been modernized, expanded, and rigorously tested, and all content has undergone thorough refreshing.

You’ll learn to implement code generation techniques using practical examples, including the Unicon Preprocessor and transpiling Jzero code to Unicon. You'll move to domain-specific language features and learn to create them as built-in operators and functions.

You’ll also cover garbage collection. Dr. Jeffery’s experiences building the Unicon language are used to add context to the concepts, and relevant examples are provided in both Unicon and Java so that you can follow along in your language of choice.

By the end of this book, you'll be able to build and deploy your own domain-specific language.

Build Your Own Programming Language from Packt, usually retails for $39.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 29, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Build Your Own Programming Language -- Second Edition' (worth $39.99) for FREE

VMware Fusion and Workstation Pro now FREE for personal use

How RAG completes the generative AI puzzle

Walking the AI tightrope in IAM: finding the right balance for your organization

Google Rankings dropped after Google's core update: What should you do?

Avoid a migration mess -- top tips for cloud migration

When it comes to identity governance, how do you know what’s best for your business? Weighing the pros and cons of best-in-breed vs. platform

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

81 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

27 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

25 Comments

Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11

20 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

Windows 11 is losing market share to Windows 10

9 Comments

Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

8 Comments

Microsoft issues reminder about end of support for Office 2016 and Office 2019

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.