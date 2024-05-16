Last year's cybersecurity issues could still be this year's nightmares

No Comments

It can seem like securing systems is all about new threats and zero-day issues. But research from exposure management platform CyCognito shows that older issues can still be a problem.

It shows two percent of organizations have assets still vulnerable to Log4j. What's more over 50 percent of attempted patches require multiple rounds of validation before the patch is successful, often because of incomplete or inaccurately followed remediation instructions -- effectively prolonging the exposure window.

Older vulnerabilities that are still a risk include not only Log4j but also MOVEit, DarkBeam, Juniper Networks and CitrixBleed.

The research points out that comprehensive exposure management requires continuous monitoring for new assets and actively testing vulnerabilities that could put your organization at risk.

You can read more on the CyCognito blog and there's an infographic of the risks below.

Image credit: tommaso1979/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Last year's cybersecurity issues could still be this year's nightmares

Microsoft launches modular Proteus Controller to make PC and Xbox gaming more accessible

CISOs confident about security and gen AI risks

Google search has a new 'web' filter to help you find long-form articles while avoiding images and videos

Get 'Build Your Own Programming Language -- Second Edition' (worth $39.99) for FREE

VMware Fusion and Workstation Pro now FREE for personal use

How RAG completes the generative AI puzzle

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

81 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

27 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

25 Comments

Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11

20 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

Windows 11 is losing market share to Windows 10

9 Comments

Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

8 Comments

Microsoft issues reminder about end of support for Office 2016 and Office 2019

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.