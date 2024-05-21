Chatbots can be tricked into revealing company secrets

No Comments

A new Dark Side of GenAI report from Immersive Labs looks at 'prompt injection' attacks, in which individuals input specific instructions to trick chatbots into revealing sensitive information, potentially exposing organizations to data leaks.

Using data gathered from a public prompt injection challenge the report finds a worrying 88 percent of participants successfully tricked the GenAI bot into giving away sensitive information in at least one level of an increasingly difficult challenge.

In addition nearly a fifth of participants (17 percent) successfully tricked the bot across all levels, underscoring the risk to organizations using GenAI bots.

"We had a public challenge last year for anybody in the general public where they could log on to the challenge and the goal of the challenge was that they had to trick the bot into revealing the password using any techniques that they came up with," says John Blythe, director of cyber psychology at Immersive Labs. "We didn't prompt them or give them any instructions beyond that it was purely in their creativity to how they might get the bot to reveal the password spanned across 10 levels which got increasingly difficult."

The report's findings show that even non-cybersecurity professionals and those unfamiliar with prompt injection attacks can leverage their creativity to trick bots, suggesting that the barrier to exploiting GenAI in the wild using prompt injection attacks may be easier than you would hope.

"I like to think that people are just natural social engineers, they often use in a lot of the techniques that social engineering uses to deceive people in phishing emails," adds Blythe. "You know, people just naturally do that. It plays on this idea that people engage with these bots in the same way they do with other people. So when they're primed to try and trick it, they just use the same techniques they might do in everyday language to persuade people and I find that quite fascinating."

You can get the full report from the Immersive Labs site.

Image credit: Elnur_/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Chatbots can be tricked into revealing company secrets

Zero-day vulnerabilities see increased targeting by cybercriminals

New Recall tool could be Microsoft's best use of AI in Windows 11 yet -- and its most private

Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop 7th Edition and Surface Pro 11th Edition Copilot+ PCs running Windows 11

BenQ launches W5800 4K home theater projector with HDR-Pro for $5,999

Lenovo reveals AI-powered Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X Elite

Acer unveils Swift 14 AI Windows 11 Copilot+ PC powered by Snapdragon

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

81 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

27 Comments

Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11

21 Comments

Windows 11 is losing market share to Windows 10

9 Comments

Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

8 Comments

Microsoft makes the Windows 11 Start Menu expandable with Start Menu Companions

7 Comments

Start menu ads are rolling out to all Windows 11 users -- here's how to turn them off

6 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11 for a fresh start: Switch to SparkyLinux 2024.05

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.