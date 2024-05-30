SCUF Nomad: A mobile controller designed for iPhone gamers

SCUF Gaming, a Corsair subsidiary known for its performance-driven gaming controllers, has announced the launch of its latest product, the SCUF Nomad. This Bluetooth controller is tailored for iPhone users, bringing SCUF's celebrated ergonomic design and gaming performance to the mobile platform.

The SCUF Nomad stands out with its "ergonomics first" design philosophy, a stark contrast to many mobile controllers that compromise on comfort. "Many mobile controllers don’t prioritize comfort, which directly affects your gaming performance and how long you can play," said Jake Tenorio, Director of Product Marketing at SCUF Gaming. "Nomad is designed to feel natural in your hands, with contoured grips and full-size triggers, offering a premium gaming experience."

In addition to its ergonomic design, Nomad features full-sized thumbsticks for precise accuracy and control, and anti-drift Hall effect components for sustained performance. It also includes SCUF's patented rear paddles, enhancing speed and reducing hand strain, enabling gamers to use the thumbsticks and paddles simultaneously—just like the pros.

SCUF has also launched a free iOS companion app alongside Nomad, which does not require a paid subscription. The SCUF App allows gamers to easily launch games, create controller profiles, and share gameplay highlights. This app supports popular titles like CoD: Mobile, Roblox, and NBA 2K, and integrates with App Store, Cloud Streaming services, and Remote Play apps.

The SCUF Nomad is available for pre-order starting today, priced at $99.99. It is compatible with iOS 16 and above and comes in black, with more customization options and colors planned for future release. The controller will be available in select retailers this summer.