TP-Link launches TL-WR1502X travel router

TP-Link has introduced the TL-WR1502X, a new travel router. This compact device not only offers the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology but also boasts a host of features perfect for anyone needing reliable internet on the move.

The TL-WR1502X is capable of reaching impressive dual-band Wi-Fi speeds up to 1.5 Gbps, making it perfect for high-demand online activities like 4K streaming, large file downloads, and smooth video calls. Whether traveling, camping, or working remotely, this router ensures that connectivity is never compromised.

Equipped with two Gigabit ports, the TL-WR1502X supports up to 1.2 Gbps on the 5GHz band and 300Mbps on the 2.4GHz band, catering to a broad range of internet activities. The router also features multiple Wi-Fi modes, enabling users to stay connected in virtually any scenario—from using USB tethering to transform a phone's cellular data into a Wi-Fi network to securely connecting through public Wi-Fi with its advanced VPN support.

For those concerned with privacy, the TL-WR1502X includes OpenVPN and WireGuard options, providing robust protection and ensuring a secure, private connection anywhere. This feature is particularly valuable for business travelers who frequently connect to potentially insecure public Wi-Fi networks.

Further enhancing its utility, the router offers one-step captive portal authentication, which simplifies connecting multiple devices in public spaces. Also, with a USB 2.0 port and a Type-C port, the TL-WR1502X doubles as a central storage hub for connected devices or a mobile hotspot when paired with a power bank.

Setting up and managing this travel router is straightforward, thanks to the intuitive TP-Link Tether app and web UI, making it an indispensable tool for anyone who needs dependable and secure internet access away from home.

The TL-WR1502X is available for purchase at $59.99 and can be found on Amazon.com.

