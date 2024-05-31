Get 'Cloud Computing Solutions' (worth $180) for FREE

The main purpose of Cloud Computing Solutions is to include all the cloud-related technologies in a single platform, so that researchers, academicians, postgraduate students, and those in the industry can easily understand the cloud-based ecosystems.

This book discusses the evolution of cloud computing through grid computing and cluster computing. It will help researchers and practitioners to understand grid and distributed computing cloud infrastructure, virtual machines, virtualization, live migration, scheduling techniques, auditing concept, security and privacy, business models, and case studies through the state-of-the-art cloud computing countermeasures.

This book covers the spectrum of cloud computing-related technologies and the wide-ranging contents will differentiate this book from others.

The topics treated in the book include:

The evolution of cloud computing from grid computing, cluster computing, and distributed systems;

Covers cloud computing and virtualization environments;

Discusses live migration, database, auditing, and applications as part of the materials related to cloud computing;

Provides concepts of cloud storage, cloud strategy planning, and management, cloud security, and privacy issues;

Explains complex concepts clearly and covers information for advanced users and beginners.

Cloud Computing Solutions, from Wiley, usually retails for $180 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 12, so act fast.