Switch from Microsoft Windows 11 to Nitrux Linux 3.5.0

Today marks the release of Nitrux 3.5.0 "cx," and it’s packed with updates, new features, and performance enhancements that make it a compelling alternative to Windows 11. Nitrux 3.5.0 is available for immediate download here, offering users an improved Linux experience with robust hardware support and cutting-edge software.

Nitrux 3.5.0 includes updates like Firefox 126.0.1, KDE Plasma 5.27.11, and NVIDIA Display Driver 555.42.02. Its Linux 6.8.12-1 kernel ensures compatibility with the latest hardware, making it an ideal choice for those frustrated with Windows 11’s limitations.

One of the standout features of Nitrux 3.5.0 is its security enhancements. The distribution includes new kernel settings to prevent memory leaks, buffer overflows, and other vulnerabilities. For instance, it now uses Z Standard (zstd) for compression, improving system responsiveness, especially under heavy loads.

For gamers, Nitrux 3.5.0 offers optimized gaming performance. It includes drivers for Xbox controllers and specific tweaks to improve gaming experiences, such as enabling Transparent Hugepages (THP) and reducing memory page fragmentation.

Nitrux 3.5.0 also introduces the "async" runlevel in OpenRC, which defers non-essential services to improve boot times. Additionally, it supports advanced hardware configurations with updated drivers for a range of devices, including AMD GPUs and Intel Wireless adapters.

Switching to Nitrux 3.5.0 from Windows 11 can be a seamless process. Its intuitive interface, powered by KDE Plasma, provides a familiar environment for new users. The inclusion of Maui Apps and tools like CoreCtrl makes managing hardware and software straightforward, even for those new to Linux.

The new release also addresses several bugs and issues reported in previous versions, ensuring a stable and reliable experience. Whether you’re looking for better performance, enhanced security, or a more customizable operating system, Nitrux 3.5.0 is a solid choice.

Download Nitrux 3.5.0 today and experience the benefits of a powerful Linux distribution that can replace Windows 11 for your daily computing needs.