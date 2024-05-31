Microsoft's Xbox waves the Pride flag: Leveling up for LGBTQIA+ inclusion

This June, Xbox is enhancing its efforts to create a more inclusive gaming environment, highlighting partnerships and initiatives aimed at supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. Teaming up with organizations like The Trevor Project, Xbox is focused on ensuring a safe space where all players can freely express themselves. This commitment is underscored by a notable $200K donation to various LGBTQIA+ supportive organizations, emphasizing Xbox's dedication to fostering acceptance and understanding.

The gaming giant also collaborates closely with GLAAD to weave inclusivity into the game development process from start to finish. Highlighting games like "Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind" and "Overwatch," which feature diverse identities and relationships, Xbox showcases its dedication to broadening LGBTQIA+ representation across its gaming titles.

Xbox's curated collections feature games by LGBTQIA+ creators and those with inclusive narratives, available continuously on Microsoft Stores for Xbox and Windows. Additionally, Xbox offers practical settings to enhance user safety, empowering players to tailor their gaming experience to their comfort level.

The Xbox Ambassadors Program is joining in the Pride celebrations by highlighting the voices within its community. A recent survey collected insights from members about their gaming experiences, shedding light on what it means to be part of the LGBTQIA+ community in the gaming world. On the Xbox Ambassadors blog, community members share personal anecdotes about their favorite gaming moments, recommend games that effectively represent LGBTQIA+ narratives, and provide essential online safety tips. This initiative not only celebrates diversity but also builds a supportive network that enhances the gaming experience for all.

Additionally, Xbox is enhancing its user experience with Pride-themed customization options. Starting today, Xbox users can celebrate Pride month every time they turn on their consoles with a new dynamic background and wallpaper. To personalize their systems, users can follow a few simple steps: press the Xbox button to access the guide, navigate to “Profile & system” then “Settings,” followed by “General” and “Personalization” to “My background,” and finally “Dynamic backgrounds.” Here, players can choose from themes like Games, Xbox, or Abstract, selecting their preferred Pride-themed background with the A button, integrating a touch of Pride into their daily gaming sessions.

Celebrating Pride, Xbox is also offering "Tell Me Why" for free this June and has introduced Pride-themed designs in "Forza Horizon 5." These initiatives are part of a broader effort to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community both within and outside the gaming world.