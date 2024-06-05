Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitoring system now connects directly to Apple Watch

DexCom has announced that its Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System now connects directly to Apple Watch in the United States. The Dexcom G7 is the first and only CGM system offering real-time glucose readings on the Apple Watch, providing users with freedom and convenience even when their iPhone isn’t with them.

Jake Leach, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Dexcom, stated, “At Dexcom, our users are at the heart of everything we do. Direct to Apple Watch has been one of our most requested features, and we’re thrilled to roll it out to Dexcom G7 users in the U.S. and around the world. We’ve long believed that people with diabetes should be able to view their CGM data where and how they choose. Direct to Apple Watch is a testament to that, allowing people with diabetes flexibility and choice in how they manage their health.”

The Dexcom G7 uses a dedicated Bluetooth connection to send glucose information and personalized alerts directly to the user’s Apple Watch, allowing them to go for a run, enjoy a dinner out, and feel confident leaving their iPhone behind. The Dexcom G7 is the only CGM system that can display glucose on multiple devices simultaneously and independently, including a smartphone, smartwatch, receiver, or connected automated insulin delivery system.

Users can track other key health metrics that impact glucose levels using Apple’s Activity, Cycle Tracking, Sleep, and other health features on Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad. This data is stored securely in the Health app, where it can be viewed alongside Dexcom G7 data, providing a comprehensive view of their diabetes health information in one place. Apple products are built with strong privacy protections, and users have control over their data in the Health app.

Beth McDaniel, a Dexcom user from Northern Ireland, shared her experience, “Having used Direct to Apple Watch with Dexcom G7 for the last few months, being able to glance at my wrist and see my glucose levels in real-time has been a game changer. For the first time since being diagnosed, I can leave my phone at home without worrying and enjoy my daily activities with the confidence that I have the information I need to help keep my diabetes under control.”

Direct to Apple Watch is now available to Dexcom G7 users in the United States (plus the United Kingdom and Ireland), with additional markets launching later this month. Users must have the Dexcom G7 app version 2.1, an Apple Watch Series 6 or later running watchOS 10 or later, and an iPhone running iOS 17 or later. For more information and a list of compatible devices, visit www.Dexcom.com/G7.