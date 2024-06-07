Get 'Java Coding Problems - Second Edition' (worth $43.99) for FREE

The super-fast evolution of the JDK between versions 12 and 21 has made the learning curve of modern Java steeper, and increased the time needed to learn it.

Java Coding Problems will make your learning journey quicker and increase your willingness to try Java’s new features by explaining the correct practices and decisions related to complexity, performance, readability, and more. The book takes you through Java’s latest features but doesn’t always advocate the use of new solutions -- instead, it focuses on revealing the trade-offs involved in deciding what the best solution is for a certain problem.

There are more than two hundred brand new and carefully selected problems in this second edition, chosen to highlight and cover the core everyday challenges of a Java programmer.

Apart from providing a comprehensive compendium of problem solutions based on real-world examples, this book will also give you the confidence to answer questions relating to matching particular streams and methods to various problems.

By the end of this book you will have gained a strong understanding of Java’s new features and have the confidence to develop and choose the right solutions to your problems.

Java Coding Problems, from Packt, usually retails for $43.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 19, so act fast.