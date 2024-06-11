Google launches Education Navigator to streamline access to teaching tools

In today's fast-evolving educational landscape, it's essential that teachers, administrators, and families have access to the best tools and resources. Recognizing this need, Google for Education is stepping up its game with the launch of Education Navigator—a comprehensive online repository offering free resources for tools like Chromebooks, Google Classroom, and Google Workspace for Education.

Education Navigator serves as a one-stop shop for those in the educational sector, providing a well-organized platform tailored to various roles and experience levels. It categorizes resources by product and interest areas, including security, collaboration, and the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence.

For school administrators who juggle multiple responsibilities—from managing technology to assisting teachers and overseeing curriculum development—Education Navigator offers a wealth of specific guides and resources. Notable among these is a guide titled "40+ ways to use Google Workspace for Education," which focuses on enhancing digital security and ensuring all students have equitable access to technology.

The platform also features an interactive demo of the Google Workspace for Education security dashboard, where users can explore best practices for spam detection, file sharing, and phishing protection, making it a critical tool for administrators committed to safeguarding student and faculty data.

Educators aren't left behind. Education Navigator includes a plethora of professional development resources, such as advanced certifications through Google's Champions program and opportunities to connect with other educators globally through Google Educator Groups. For those curious about integrating generative AI into their teaching, the platform offers a self-paced course titled "Get Started with Gemini for Google Workspace," designed to aid educators in lesson planning and content creation.

Parents and guardians also play a crucial role in educational success, and Education Navigator addresses this by providing access to Google Families, where resources such as the Google for Education tech toolkit and Guardian’s Guides help demystify the tools students use in the classroom.

To keep all stakeholders in the loop, Google for Education encourages users to sign up for regular email updates, ensuring that everyone—whether they are behind a desk, in front of a classroom, or at home—has the latest tools and skills to prepare for the future.