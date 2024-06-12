TP-Link's Tapo SolarCam offers wire-free solar-powered home security

TP-Link's Tapo brand has introduced a new addition to its line of smart home products: the Tapo SolarCam. This wire-free security camera, combined with a solar panel, promises affordability, sustainability, and convenience for homeowners seeking reliable around-the-clock monitoring.

The Tapo SolarCam eliminates the need for wiring, frequent battery recharges, and proximity to power outlets by integrating solar power technology. It operates continuously with just 45 minutes of direct sunlight per day. The solar panel can be attached directly to the camera for a sleek look or installed separately using a 13 ft extra-long charging cable, allowing users to find optimal placement for seamless monitoring. Even on cloudy days, the built-in 6400mAh battery ensures up to 180 days of operation.

The camera features Color Night Vision and 1080p full HD resolution, providing clear images even in low light. Built-in spotlights enhance the camera's field of view and serve as a deterrent to intruders.

Tapo SolarCam offers more than just surveillance. It includes custom activity zones to focus on specific areas and uses advanced AI to differentiate between people and vehicles, reducing false alarms without requiring a subscription. Users have flexible storage options, including a 512GB microSD card or cloud-based storage. The Tapo app allows users to manage privacy zones, locate specific events in recordings, and share access with family and friends from their smartphones.

The Tapo SolarCam (Tapo C402 KIT) is priced at $59.99 and is available from Amazon here.

