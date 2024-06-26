Apple expands self service repair to Europe, a continental shift in DIY diagnostics

Apple's Self Service Repair Diagnostics tool, previously available only in the U.S., has now made its way to 32 European countries, including key markets like the U.K., France, Germany, and the Netherlands. Launched stateside in December 2023, the Diagnostics tool equips users with the capabilities previously reserved for Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers. This means Europeans can now perform tests on their iPhones, Macs, and Studio Displays to check for optimal functionality and determine necessary repairs, all in 24 different languages.

The expansion is part of Apple's broader strategy to prolong the lifespan of its products. According to a recent whitepaper released by the company, Apple aims to balance product durability with repairability, suggesting that the ideal repair scenario is one that never occurs. This philosophy underscores Apple's dedication to building long-lasting products that require fewer repairs over their lifetime.

With this service, customers can start a diagnostic session on an alternate device to evaluate the health and performance of the product in question. Following step-by-step prompts, users are informed about the status of their device and what repairs, if any, are required.

Since its debut in April 2022, the Self Service Repair program has grown to support 42 Apple products, including the latest MacBook Air models powered by the M3 processor. Looking ahead, Canada is set to become the 34th country to offer this service starting next year, as Apple continues to expand its repair capabilities globally.

