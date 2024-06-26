Organizations suffer multiple ransomware infections

No Comments
ransomware laptop

A new report reveals that organizations are suffering multiple ransomware infections, 18 percent have suffered a ransomware infection 10 or more times in a 24-month period, a further 18 percent were infected five to nine times, and 30 percent were infected between two and four times.

The study from anti-ransomware platform Halcyon also shows that data exfiltration occurs in nearly every major ransomware attack today, and nearly 60 percent of respondents say that sensitive or regulated data was exfiltrated from their organization, with 55 percent reporting the attackers issued an additional ransom demand to protect the exfiltrated data.

In addition 58 percent of victims report that the loss of sensitive data put their organizations at additional risk of regulatory action and lawsuits.

"The C-suite and BoD need to recognize that most of these attacks today are basically data exfiltration attacks with some ransomware sprinkled in, and once the data is exfiltrated the damage is done," says Jon Miller, CEO and co-founder of Halcyon. "Data exfiltration in many cases is a bigger problem for the victim organization than the disruption to operations because, as the report highlights, even if an organization pays the ransomware demand, these criminals still have that data, putting victim organizations and their leadership at heightened risk of lawsuits and regulatory actions."

The study also reveals a disconnect between perception and reality when it comes to prevention and resilience against ransomware and data extortion attacks. 88 percent of respondents say they were somewhat or very confident that their organizations' current security deployments could disrupt an attack before a ransomware payload is delivered, and 85 percent were somewhat or very confident their organizations could quickly resume regular operations following a successful attack.

However, 36 percent were Infected five times or more over the two-year period. Furthermore, 62 percent of organizations hit by ransomware report a major disruption in operations, with 38 percent saying operations were disrupted for at least two months to more than six months. These findings clearly show that organizations are overly confident in their ability to defend against and quickly recover from ransomware attacks.

You can find out more on the Halcyon blog.

Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

API attacks on the rise but organizations are not prepared

Organizations suffer multiple ransomware infections

Ultimate Ears launches EVERBOOM speaker alongside updated models

Most consumers ready to switch banks over fraud protection measures

Shadow SaaS -- a persistent problem and how to confront it [Q&A]

From application to zero trust: Identity security fundamentals to stay ahead of the threat landscape

Get 'The Self-Taught Computer Scientist' (worth $19.99) for FREE

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

87 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

59 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

42 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

28 Comments

SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

18 Comments

Joe Biden implements Kaspersky ban ahead of debate with Donald Trump, citing national security concerns

17 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.