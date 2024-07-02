Cybersecurity training needs a human touch

No Comments
training key

A new study from CybSafe finds that only 42 percent of office workers are satisfied with their current cybersecurity training.

The research aims to gain deeper insights into workers' opinions on cybersecurity training, their motivations for security, and their views on Cybersecurity Awareness Month -- held annually in October. It finds that cybersecurity training is generally a standardized, solitary process that would benefit greatly from a more personalised and human-centred approach.

Only a minority of workers (15 percent) participate in Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the majority of activities are promoted and carried out individually online, with only 26 percent discussing upcoming events in meetings, and a newsletter being the most popular CAM activity (62 percent).

These activities are mandatory in just 37 percent of the organizations that participate in CAM. In addition 67 percent of respondents feel that CAM activities should be tailored to different departments within an organization, while 46 percent feel they should be individually tailored.

Dr. Jason Nurse, director of science and research at CybSafe, says:

This research serves as a reminder to cybersecurity professionals that fostering a sense of collective responsibility requires a human-centric approach. Human risk management is inherently a human endeavor.

As organizations prepare for Cybersecurity Awareness Month, they should prioritize activities that are relevant to employees' job roles and designed to actively engage them. This will not only enhance participation, but also lead to a more significant impact on security behaviors across the workforce.

When asked what motivates or would motivate their participation in CAM activities, the desire to protect personal information is the main response (77.8 percent). This is closely followed by a desire to protect the organization’s information, with almost six in 10 respondents emphasizing a sense of collective responsibility that organizations aim to promote.

The full report is available on the CybSafe site.

Image credittashatuvango/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

78 percent of organizations view AI as an emerging tech risk

Bye bye Microsoft Windows 11: Hello Nitrux 3.5.1, the secure, lightweight Linux alternative

Cybersecurity training needs a human touch

Microsoft announces deprecation of WSUS driver synchronization

YouTube may deem AI-generated content to be a privacy violation

Sabrent launches HB-C4WP USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 for Windows, macOS, and Linux

Understanding data bias when using AI or ML models

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

87 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

59 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux-based EndeavourOS

53 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

28 Comments

SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

21 Comments

Joe Biden implements Kaspersky ban ahead of debate with Donald Trump, citing national security concerns

17 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.