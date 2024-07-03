Get 'Artificial Intelligence Programming with Python'(worth $24.00) for FREE

In Practical Artificial Intelligence Programming with Python: From Zero to Hero, veteran educator and photophysicist Dr. Perry Xiao delivers a thorough introduction to one of the most exciting areas of computer science in modern history.

The book demystifies artificial intelligence and teaches readers its fundamentals from scratch in simple and plain language and with illustrative code examples.

Divided into three parts, the author explains artificial intelligence generally, machine learning, and deep learning. It tackles a wide variety of useful topics, from classification and regression in machine learning to generative adversarial networks. He also includes:

Fulsome introductions to MATLAB, Python, AI, machine learning, and deep learning

Expansive discussions on supervised and unsupervised machine learning, as well as semi-supervised learning

Practical AI and Python "cheat sheet" quick references

This hands-on AI programming guide is perfect for anyone with a basic knowledge of programming -- including familiarity with variables, arrays, loops, if-else statements, and file input and output -- who seeks to understand foundational concepts in AI and AI development.

Artificial Intelligence Programming with Python from Wiley, usually retails for $24 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 16, so act fast.