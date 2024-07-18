Lemokey launches G1 wireless optical mouse

Lemokey, a premium gaming subsidiary of Keychron, has launched the G1 wireless optical mouse. This new product offers an 8KHz polling rate and a 0.125ms latency, aimed at both gamers and creative professionals.

The G1 mouse is designed with a lightweight 55g frame and incorporates a PixArt 3950 sensor, supporting up to 30,000 DPI and 50g acceleration, suitable for high precision tracking on various surfaces, including glass. It also features tri-mode connectivity, including 2.4G wireless, Bluetooth 5.3, and wired options, facilitating easy device and setup switching.

Paul Tan, Chief Operating Officer of Keychron, commented on the release: "The Lemokey G1 offers high performance at a competitive price, designed to meet the standards of gamers and creative professionals." Tan further stated, "The G1 aims to deliver a combination of performance, versatility, and affordability. With its robust features like the advanced PixArt sensor and low latency, the product is crafted to offer a balanced solution for users."

In terms of battery life, the G1 operates up to 40 hours at an 8000 Hz polling rate or up to 150 hours at 1000 Hz. The device comes with the Lemokey Launcher software, which provides options for customization such as key remapping, shortcut creation, macro settings, and adjustments for lift-off distance, polling rate, and DPI settings.

The mouse is priced at $69 for the PixArt 3950 version and $64 for a PixArt 3395 version, available in black and white colors.