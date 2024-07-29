Team Asobi announces limited edition Astro Bot DualSense controller for PlayStation 5

No Comments

Team Asobi has revealed a new DualSense wireless controller, the Astro Bot Limited Edition, set to coincide with the launch of the new Astro Bot game for PlayStation 5 on September 6. This announcement follows the recent unveiling of a new Astro Bot game featuring over 50 planets, multiple new power-ups, enemies, and collectible PlayStation characters.

The limited edition controller showcases design elements such as blue accents, engraved sci-fi motifs, and eyes on the touch pad, reflecting Astro Bot's thematic elements. Starting on August 9 at 7 am PT in the U.S. and at 10 am local time in European countries including the U.K., France, and Germany, the controller will be available for pre-order at direct.playstation.com and select retailers. It is priced at $79.99/ €79.99 / £69.99 / ¥11,980.

The controller integrates several features designed to enhance player interaction with the game. It offers advanced haptic feedback, allowing players to sense different in-game surfaces like grass, sand, and metal. Additionally, the adaptive triggers are tied to new in-game powers such as the Barkster jetpack, which provides synchronized vibrations corresponding to the gameplay actions.

The upcoming Astro Bot game also incorporates the Dual Speeder, a gadget that utilizes the controller's motion control, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback to facilitate flying across various planets.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Transforming quality assurance in healthcare using GenAI

Team Asobi announces limited edition Astro Bot DualSense controller for PlayStation 5

ADATA unveils SC750 external SSD: High-Speed USB 3.2 Gen2 support for iPhone 15 and Android

ADATA launches LEGEND 970 PRO PCIe Gen5 SSD

Using DMARC with Office 365 and G Suite [Q&A]

Hulu + Live TV to drop NASA channel this August

Four ways relentless hybrid attackers are targeting their prey

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

86 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux-based EndeavourOS

81 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

49 Comments

Bye bye Microsoft Windows 11: Hello Nitrux 3.5.1, the secure, lightweight Linux alternative

28 Comments

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

22 Comments

Linux Mint 22 faces uncertain July release as critical bugs threaten stability

11 Comments

Bad CrowdStrike update causes major outages of Microsoft systems worldwide

10 Comments

Leadership changes at GNOME Foundation: Should DEI influence the selection of a new director?

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.