Team Asobi announces limited edition Astro Bot DualSense controller for PlayStation 5

Team Asobi has revealed a new DualSense wireless controller, the Astro Bot Limited Edition, set to coincide with the launch of the new Astro Bot game for PlayStation 5 on September 6. This announcement follows the recent unveiling of a new Astro Bot game featuring over 50 planets, multiple new power-ups, enemies, and collectible PlayStation characters.

The limited edition controller showcases design elements such as blue accents, engraved sci-fi motifs, and eyes on the touch pad, reflecting Astro Bot's thematic elements. Starting on August 9 at 7 am PT in the U.S. and at 10 am local time in European countries including the U.K., France, and Germany, the controller will be available for pre-order at direct.playstation.com and select retailers. It is priced at $79.99/ €79.99 / £69.99 / ¥11,980.

The controller integrates several features designed to enhance player interaction with the game. It offers advanced haptic feedback, allowing players to sense different in-game surfaces like grass, sand, and metal. Additionally, the adaptive triggers are tied to new in-game powers such as the Barkster jetpack, which provides synchronized vibrations corresponding to the gameplay actions.

The upcoming Astro Bot game also incorporates the Dual Speeder, a gadget that utilizes the controller's motion control, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback to facilitate flying across various planets.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.