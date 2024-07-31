Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.6.0 is the open source operating system you need!

Today, Nitrux 3.6.0 "ie" is released. It is a huge update for those seeking an open source alternative to Windows 11. The release, codenamed "improved efficiency," stands true to its name with a slew of software updates, bug fixes, and performance enhancements designed to optimize both battery life and system performance.

Nitrux 3.6.0 is equipped with the latest Linux kernel 6.9.12-1 Liquorix, providing users with a cutting-edge experience and improved hardware support. The update includes the latest Firefox 128.0.3 for enhanced security and performance, updated NVIDIA and AMD display drivers for optimal compatibility, and the MESA 3D Graphics Library 24.1.3 to support the latest graphics standards. The installation process has been refined with enhancements to the Calamares installer, including support for Intel's power state management.

Efficiency enhancements are a key highlight, with adjustments made in the TLP power management tool to optimize energy use when plugged in and conserve battery when not. The release introduces NVIDIA_OC, a new configuration tool that allows NVIDIA GPU users to overclock their systems, catering to those who need high performance for gaming or graphic-intensive tasks.

For those considering a switch from Windows 11, Nitrux 3.6.0 offers a compelling alternative that not only promises enhanced performance and efficiency but also delivers a customizable and secure operating system that respects user freedom. You can grab an ISO here.