Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.6.0 is the open source operating system you need!

No Comments

Today, Nitrux 3.6.0 "ie" is released. It is a huge update for those seeking an open source alternative to Windows 11. The release, codenamed "improved efficiency," stands true to its name with a slew of software updates, bug fixes, and performance enhancements designed to optimize both battery life and system performance.

Nitrux 3.6.0 is equipped with the latest Linux kernel 6.9.12-1 Liquorix, providing users with a cutting-edge experience and improved hardware support. The update includes the latest Firefox 128.0.3 for enhanced security and performance, updated NVIDIA and AMD display drivers for optimal compatibility, and the MESA 3D Graphics Library 24.1.3 to support the latest graphics standards. The installation process has been refined with enhancements to the Calamares installer, including support for Intel's power state management.

Efficiency enhancements are a key highlight, with adjustments made in the TLP power management tool to optimize energy use when plugged in and conserve battery when not. The release introduces NVIDIA_OC, a new configuration tool that allows NVIDIA GPU users to overclock their systems, catering to those who need high performance for gaming or graphic-intensive tasks.

For those considering a switch from Windows 11, Nitrux 3.6.0 offers a compelling alternative that not only promises enhanced performance and efficiency but also delivers a customizable and secure operating system that respects user freedom. You can grab an ISO here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.6.0 is the open source operating system you need!

Nation-state actors exploit political tension to launch phishing campaigns

Enterprise AI adoption soars almost 90 percent

Report highlights cyber risks to the aviation industry

40 percent of BEC attacks are AI generated

Google issues apology for Chrome flaw that broke its password manager

Why we need to change how we understand cyber risk [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

86 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

51 Comments

Bye bye Microsoft Windows 11: Hello Nitrux 3.5.1, the secure, lightweight Linux alternative

28 Comments

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

22 Comments

Linux Mint 22 faces uncertain July release as critical bugs threaten stability

11 Comments

Bad CrowdStrike update causes major outages of Microsoft systems worldwide

10 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

Leadership changes at GNOME Foundation: Should DEI influence the selection of a new director?

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.