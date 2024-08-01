People struggle to manage all of their passwords

A new survey of more than 6,000 respondents globally finds that 62 percent of people are worried about managing too many passwords, accounts and logins.

The report from Keeper Security shows that this leads to some dubious password management with 26 percent relying on memory, 24 percent writing them down and 19 percent storing them in a browser or phone notes app. Two in five also admit to reusing passwords.

While 85 percent of respondents believe their passwords are secure, over half admit to sharing them. Most commonly shared include passwords for streaming sites (34 percent), shopping accounts (22 percent), personal emails (20 percent), social media (16 percent), work/school emails (16 percent), bank account passwords/pins (15 percent) and work productivity platforms (13 percent).

"The data reveals a cybersecurity paradox where people feel confident in their cybersecurity knowledge, yet are frequently targeted by cyber attacks and scams," says Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security. "This disparity emphasises that knowledge alone cannot mitigate cyber risks; using tools like password managers and following best practices are vital for reducing cyber risks."

Adopting a password manager, creating strong and unique passwords for every account, and enabling multi-factor authentication (MFA) everywhere it's available, can significantly enhance an individual's personal cybersecurity. But despite leading industry experts and government cybersecurity agencies recommending the use of a secure password manager to store, generate and securely share passwords, Keeper’s research shows that only 12 percent of respondents are doing so.

You can get the full report on the Keeper site.

Image credit: Wavebreakmedia/depositphotos.com