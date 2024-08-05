TCL launches NXTFRAME TV: Blending art and technology in an ultra-slim design

TCL has introduced the NXTFRAME TV, its first lifestyle television for the North American market. This series is noted for its "All-In-One" design, making it the thinnest in the market with a depth of just 1.1 inches, and 1.2 inches for the 85-inch model. It is designed for easy installation without an external chassis box, featuring an off-white bezel and a light wood color magnetic frame included in the carton box, allowing for quick aesthetic changes.

The television boasts a highly matte anti-reflective screen, aiming to replicate the appearance of wall art. This feature is complemented by an ultra-thin Flush Wall Mount that secures the TV close to the wall, enhancing its elegant appeal. The NXTFRAME TV is equipped with TCL's AIPQ PRO Processor, which optimizes color, contrast, clarity, and motion, promising a superior viewing experience.

Scott Ramirez, Vice President of Product Marketing and Development at TCL, stated, "The NXTFRAME TV is designed to integrate seamlessly into any home décor while offering the top-quality display technology TCL is known for."

The series includes various sizes from 55 to 85 inches, featuring a 4K UHD resolution with a panel refresh rate of 120Hz, extendable to 144Hz through Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), ensuring sharp and smooth imagery. The NXTFRAME TV supports a wide color gamut with QLED technology and HDR ULTRA formats like Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HLG, enhancing the dynamic range of images.

Additional features include a game mode, multilingual on-screen display, and parental control options. The audio system comprises 20 watts from two speakers, supporting Dolby Atmos and other Dolby formats for an immersive sound experience.

The TV offers connectivity through three HDMI ports, including one with eARC, alongside options for Ethernet, USB, and optical audio outputs. It also supports Google TV, Wi-Fi 5, and voice control functionalities compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

The NXTFRAME TV is priced starting at $1499.99 for the 55-inch model, up to $4999.99 for the 85-inch version. These televisions are now available, offering a combination of advanced technology, flexible design, and interactive art features suitable for any modern home.