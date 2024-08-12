Google pledges $10 million to enhance youth mental health through education

Google has stepped up its commitment to youth mental health by announcing an additional $10 million in funding for leading nonprofits, including The Rare Impact Fund, DonorsChoose, The JED Foundation, Child Mind Institute, and The Steve Fund. This new initiative boosts Google's total investment in youth digital wellbeing and online safety to $25 million.

The funding aims to introduce mental health training and resources to one million high school students across the U.S. Google.org, the philanthropic arm of Google, has already funded all existing mental health projects from high school teachers on DonorsChoose. Furthermore, it will provide up to $500 for new projects and a $200 credit for teachers who participate in one of the nine new mental health training courses created by Google in collaboration with youth mental health experts.

Selena Gomez, founder of The Rare Impact Fund, shared her personal struggles with mental health during her teenage years and expressed hope that this support from Google will empower both students and educators. "Knowledge is power when it comes to mental health," said Gomez. "Expanding access to mental health services in the classroom is a critical step towards building strong mental health habits among teens."

The announcement event featured heartfelt stories from students and teachers at Eagle Rock High School, emphasizing the importance of accessible mental health resources in educational settings. Dr. Aileen Gendrano Adao, known affectionately as Ms. G, highlighted how DonorsChoose has enabled her to fund projects that promote positive thinking and mental wellness among her students.

This generous donation from Google should make a big impact towards addressing the mental health challenges faced by young people today. By targeting educational environments, Google not only fosters a healthier future but also empowers educators to play a pivotal role in this critical area. What initiatives do you think could further support mental health in schools?