Microsoft kills Paint 3D

Microsoft's ongoing updates to its supported Windows operating systems, which includes both Windows 11 and Windows 10, are taking a sad turn with the deprecation of Paint 3D. You see, this app is set to be removed from the Microsoft Store by November 4, 2024.

Initially introduced as a part of the creators update, Paint 3D allowed users to craft three-dimensional images easily but did not become as essential to user workflows as anticipated. And so, Microsoft is killing this app.

With the discontinuation of Paint 3D, Microsoft recommends users transition to using Paint for 2D image editing and Photos for more complex editing tasks. For 3D content, 3D Viewer will serve as the primary application.