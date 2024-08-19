Logitech G unveils ‘The Gauntlet’ with over $100,000 in prizes

Logitech G today announced ”The Gauntlet,” a collaborative effort with Aimlabs by State Space Labs, Inc. This competition is a highlight of the Global Logitech G PLAYDAYS initiative, featuring more than $100,000 in cash and prizes. Aimed at gamers across PC and Xbox platforms, The Gauntlet integrates into the Aimlabs application, a renowned training game for sharpening shooting, movement, and auditory skills.

Participants will engage in Logitech G-branded tasks designed to test their prowess in gaming skills with leaderboards determining the victors who will walk away with coveted Logitech G gear. Prizes for PC gamers include the PRO X 60 Keyboard, PRO X 2 Headset, and PRO X Superlight 2 mouse. Console players have the chance to snag the ASTRO A30 and ASTRO A50 X Wireless Headsets.

Additionally, exclusive in-game items such as a Logitech G-branded weapon skin, avatar, and player titles are up for grabs. "We're thrilled to see players compete in The Gauntlet for their share of the significant prize pool," expressed Joseph Bentley, Head of Logitech G’s Experiences & Production Team. "Our partnership with Aimlabs has spawned a uniquely challenging training event, and we're eager to witness the community's engagement."

Furthermore, all eligible participants enter a monthly sweepstake, with winners announced regularly, ensuring every gamer can win something, regardless of their skill level.

The Logitech G x Aimlabs collaboration is active until October 31, 2024. Players interested in joining can access the competition through the Logitech G PLAYDAYS menu within the Aimlabs application and should follow the official Logitech G Discord to register for prize eligibility and sweepstakes entries.