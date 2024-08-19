Logitech G unveils ‘The Gauntlet’ with over $100,000 in prizes

No Comments

Logitech G today announced ”The Gauntlet,” a collaborative effort with Aimlabs by State Space Labs, Inc. This competition is a highlight of the Global Logitech G PLAYDAYS initiative, featuring more than $100,000 in cash and prizes. Aimed at gamers across PC and Xbox platforms, The Gauntlet integrates into the Aimlabs application, a renowned training game for sharpening shooting, movement, and auditory skills.

Participants will engage in Logitech G-branded tasks designed to test their prowess in gaming skills with leaderboards determining the victors who will walk away with coveted Logitech G gear. Prizes for PC gamers include the PRO X 60 Keyboard, PRO X 2 Headset, and PRO X Superlight 2 mouse. Console players have the chance to snag the ASTRO A30 and ASTRO A50 X Wireless Headsets.

Additionally, exclusive in-game items such as a Logitech G-branded weapon skin, avatar, and player titles are up for grabs. "We're thrilled to see players compete in The Gauntlet for their share of the significant prize pool," expressed Joseph Bentley, Head of Logitech G’s Experiences & Production Team. "Our partnership with Aimlabs has spawned a uniquely challenging training event, and we're eager to witness the community's engagement."

Furthermore, all eligible participants enter a monthly sweepstake, with winners announced regularly, ensuring every gamer can win something, regardless of their skill level.

The Logitech G x Aimlabs collaboration is active until October 31, 2024. Players interested in joining can access the competition through the Logitech G PLAYDAYS menu within the Aimlabs application and should follow the official Logitech G Discord to register for prize eligibility and sweepstakes entries.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Marshall unveils updates to its portable speaker lineup with the Emberton III and Willen II

Why AI isn't just hype -- but a pragmatic approach is required

Digital infrastructure: whose is it anyway?

LastPass now available on AWS Marketplace

PowerA launches OVERPOWERED wireless controllers

72 percent of executives targeted by cyberattacks

Logitech G unveils ‘The Gauntlet’ with over $100,000 in prizes

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

66 Comments

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

32 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

15 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

13 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

10 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

Ready to rent a Windows 11 PC forever? NZXT hopes so

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.