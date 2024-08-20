Save $21! Get 'Beginning Programming with Python For Dummies, 3rd Edition' for FREE

Beginning Programming with Python For Dummies is the trusted way to learn the foundations of programming using the Python programming language.

Python is one of the top-ranked languages, and there’s no better way to get started in computer programming than this friendly guide. You’ll learn the basics of coding and the process of creating simple, fun programs right away.

This updated edition features new chapters, including coverage of Google Colab, plus expanded information on functions and objects, and new examples and graphics that are relevant to today’s beginning coders.

Dummies helps you discover the wealth of things you can achieve with Python: 

  • Employ an online coding environment to avoid installation woes and code anywhere, any time 
  • Learn the basics of programming using the popular Python language 
  • Create easy, fun projects to show off your new coding chops 
  • Fix errors in your code and use Python with external data sets 

This great book will get new programmers started -- the easy way. 

Beginning Programming with Python For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $21 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 28, so act fast.

