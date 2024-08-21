How reliable networks are shaping the future of digital transformation

In just four years, the landscape of UK business operations has undergone a seismic shift. The Covid-19 pandemic catalyzed a rapid adoption of remote work, while advancements in AI have revolutionized industry practices. These transformations are not only reshaping day-to-day operations but are also setting the stage for an increasingly digital future.

This process of change is far from over. As the rapid evolution of new technologies continues to transform business capabilities and change the goalposts of efficient work practice, there remains a need for senior leaders across industries to stay on top of emerging trends and ideas.

Whilst embracing digital transformation can be exciting for businesses and wider industries alike, it raises an important question: how can companies prepare for a future of work which is constantly evolving? And how can business leaders make sure their efforts transform day-to day operations?

Industry game changer - revolutionary AI

It’s no secret that AI is revolutionizing most industries. Taking data-analysis to a new level, AI is unlocking a multitude of new opportunities for innovation and efficient working practices. For example, according to TalkTalk Business’ own research, in collaboration with Don’t Be Shy, a staggering 93 percent of IT Decision Makers in the retail sector believe that till-free shopping, powered by AI, will become the norm. Similarly, 58 percent of IT Decision Makers in the logistics sector agreed that the 2030s will see AI overtaking humans as the main strategist for supply chains.

AI technologies are capable of analyzing vast amounts of data. Businesses can leverage this as a tool for enhancing customer and employee experience. By analyzing datasets drawn from various sources, an AI can predict the customer numbers coming through a business’ door, as well as their demands once inside. It has the power to recommend dishes to customers entering a restaurant, ensure stock levels remain topped up in retail stores and forecast any supply chain issues before they impact the customer.

However, the implementation of AI and automation doesn’t come without its risks. It’s crucial that business leaders take time to ensure the right foundations are in place. This is the key to ensuring that any digital transformation initiatives are successful and that any risks are accounted for.

Increased reliance, increased risk

One of the biggest risks caused by an increased reliance on AI is the threat of cyber attacks. As businesses look to collect and analyze vast amounts of customer data, it’s crucial that they also make sure that this data is safe and secure from the efforts of cyber criminals.

Of the senior IT leaders in logistics businesses surveyed by TalkTalk Business, 85 percent considered cybersecurity as the most important factor in building supply-chain resilience over the next decade. This comes as new UK cyber-crime statistics reveal that there have been 7.78 million cyber attacks on UK businesses in 2024.

The consequences of a business facing a breach in security can be devastating. Not only can it put a spanner in any day-to-day operations, it also leads to a breach in customer trust, if their personal data is compromised, as well as the possibility of a large fine. Logistics businesses, for instance, process vast amounts of customer data every day, including bank details. It’s vital that the use of AI, robotics and automation doesn’t leave data open to falling into the wrong hands.

There are numerous strategies that businesses can take to protect their data. Taking a proactive cyber security stance or partnering with an expert who can provide support, for instance, can have significant benefits. Another important factor is having a network which can both handle vast amounts of information and keep it safe - no matter what new technologies are introduced. These strategies are crucial to maintaining customer trust and avoiding the reputational and monetary costs of compromised data.

The age of hybrid

As well as redefining customer service and operational efficiency, new technology continues to shape the way that people work.

Perhaps one of the more positive legacies of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the wide-spread adoption of remote and hybrid working models. The 2024 State of Digital Workplace and Modern Internet report by akumina found that 84 percent of its respondents were either fully remote or hybrid, increasing from 54 percent in 2023.

Digital transformation is a major driving force behind the hybrid working trend, with technologies like cloud computing allowing employees to access important business data anytime, anywhere. However, the success of the hybrid working model relies on employees having reliable and secure access to any data stored in the cloud.

So can the cloud be trusted?

Businesses need to have the confidence that their use of cloud computing is effective and reliable. This requires having the right foundations in place, including network solutions that can support any new technology.

Embracing solutions such as Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) can help businesses to extend their networking and security capabilities. Providing a cloud architecture model, SASE allows network and security to act as a single service, providing authentication and access to data as and when it is needed. This ensures that all endpoints are secure and are managed with the same security and networking policies as their on-premise infrastructure, regardless of their location.

SASE enables businesses to have the centralized control over policy, access, and identity needed to adequately protect data and its access points -- rather than relying solely on security measures at the point of entry to the wider business network. It offers the visibility and control to make informed decisions about operations and mitigate cyber-security risks.

This enables anyone, anywhere to utilize company apps or data when needed, with only the right people having access to critical business data.

The power of network

Whether embracing new AI technology or expanding their use of cloud computing, having access to a secure, flexible and reliable network is fundamental to any business looking to undergo digital transformation. It ensures that employees, customers, suppliers and partners alike can maintain full access to the data and services they need, allowing them to make the most of the benefits that these technologies provide.

With strong network solutions, business leaders can be confident that their company is protected from disruption, no matter how reliant on cloud technology or automation it might have become.

Is your business ready for the technology of the future? Start evaluating your network infrastructure today to ensure seamless digital transformation with powerful results.

Image Credit: Andrei Dzemidzenka / Dreamstime.com

Ian Cairns is Sales Director at TalkTalk Business.