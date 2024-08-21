Save $24! Get 'Excel Data Analysis For Dummies, 5th Edition' for FREE

No Comments

With Microsoft Excel, you can, well, excel at data analysis. And Excel Data Analysis For Dummies can help, with clear and easy explanations of the mountain of features for creating, visualizing, and analyzing data. PivotTables, charts, what-if analysis, statistical functions -- it's all in here, with examples and ideas for Excel users of all skill levels.

This latest edition covers the most recent updates to Excel and Microsoft 365. You'll beef up your data skills and learn powerful techniques for turning numbers into knowledge.

For students, researchers, and business professionals, Excel is the spreadsheet and data application of choice -- and Dummies is the best choice for learning how to make those numbers sing.

  • Learn how to use Excel's built-in data analysis features and write your own functions to explore patterns in your data
  • Create striking charts and visualizations, and discover multiple ways to tell the stories hidden in the numbers
  • Clean up large datasets and identify statistical operations that will answer your questions
  • Perform financial calculations, database operations, and more -- without leaving Excel

Excel Data Analysis For Dummies is the go-to resource for Excel users who are looking for better ways to crunch the numbers.

Excel Data Analysis For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $24 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 27, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Save $156! Get 'Data Science Handbook: A Practical Approach' for FREE

GenAI adoption surges amid concerns about security

Real-time hybrid data access is key to AI success

How reliable networks are shaping the future of digital transformation

Save $24! Get 'Excel Data Analysis For Dummies, 5th Edition' for FREE

JBL introduces Tour Pro 3 wireless earbuds

Files 3.6 unveils new Actions menu and vertical pane alignment

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

66 Comments

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

33 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

15 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

13 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

10 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

10 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.