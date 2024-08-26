Cyberattacks on critical infrastructure increase 30 percent

refinery industry

Between January 2023 and January this year, critical infrastructure worldwide saw over 420 million attacks -- equivalent to 13 attacks per second -- marking a 30 percent increase from 2022.

A new report from security awareness specialist KnowBe4 shows cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure have surged globally, posing significant risks to national security and economic stability.

These attacks primarily seek to access control systems for the purpose of disruption or espionage. Energy, transportation, and telecommunications sectors have all become primary targets as greater connectivity opens up a range of vulnerabilities.

The study also finds that the number of vulnerable points in US power grids is growing by approximately 60 per day, with the total count rising from 21,000 in 2022 to between 23,000 and 24,000 today.

Globally, the average number of weekly cyberattacks against utilities has quadrupled since 2020, with a doubling of the amount occurring in 2023 alone.

"The findings in our report are a wake-up call for critical infrastructure sectors," says Stu Sjouwerman, CEO at KnowBe4. “While the surge in cyberattacks on them is deeply concerning, it's important to remember that we're not powerless in this fight. By fostering a strong security culture that combines technology, processes, and people, we can significantly mitigate these risks. Every organization, regardless of size or sector, has a role to play in safeguarding our collective infrastructure. It's time we view cybersecurity not as just an IT issue, but as a fundamental aspect of our operational resilience and national security."

You can get a copy of the Cyber Attacks On Infrastructure: The New Geopolitical Weapon report from the KnowBe4 site.

Image creditkhunaspix/depositphotos.com

