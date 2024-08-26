DexCom launches Stelo, first over-the-counter glucose biosensor in U.S., available without prescription

DexCom, a maker of real-time continuous glucose monitoring devices, announced today the availability of Stelo, the first over-the-counter glucose biosensor in the U.S., now purchasable without a prescription at Stelo.com. This new offering is targeted at the 125 million Americans with Type 2 diabetes and those with prediabetes.

Stelo utilizes DexCom's accurate glucose sensing technology to provide personalized insights on how lifestyle factors such as food, exercise, and sleep can impact glucose levels, all delivered directly to a smartphone without the need for painful fingersticks.

Research indicates that using DexCom glucose biosensors like Stelo can lead to clinically meaningful improvements in glucose management, A1c levels, and quality of life for people with Type 2 diabetes.

Stelo features include the promise of no fingersticks and a wear time of up to 15 days. It is also waterproof and comes with a personalized, easy-to-use app that provides daily, weekly, and session summary insights. This technology aims to help users form healthier habits and manage glucose variability through spike and pattern detection features.

Available for purchase directly from Stelo.com, Stelo is eligible for FSA and HSA programs, with pricing options including a single pack of two sensors for $99 or a monthly subscription at $89.

