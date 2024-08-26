How IT leaders can bring their organizations into the next generation of cyber learning and training [Q&A]

The IT world has always been a fast moving one and that means skills need to be kept up to date if you're not going to fall behind.

We spoke to Brett Shively, CEO of ACI Learning a provider of IT, cybersecurity and audit training for organizations around the world, about the importance of training and how a personalized approach can pay off.

BN: Why is it critical to have an effective training strategy in place?

BS: In today's business landscape with fierce competition, tight budgets, talent shortages, and emerging technologies, opportunities are exciting, but can present skill gaps. Training becomes a pivotal part of employee experience, retention, and learning success. It has arguably never been more important to have an effective training strategy in place, as companies recognize that the role of employee learning is important to the success of their business.

Having an effective training strategy ensures that employees receive the education they need to stay competitive in today's challenging business landscape. Companies simply cannot afford to overlook skill gaps or fail to equip their workforce with the necessary tools to adapt to new technologies like generative AI. By leveraging assessment tools, embracing AI-powered tools mindfully, and offering incentivization, businesses can motivate employees to engage with training content and foster a culture of continuous learning and development. What’s more, a tailored approach to training ensures that learning experiences cater to the diverse needs and preferences of employees, ultimately leading to greater employee satisfaction, retention, and business success.

The landscape is really changing so quickly, both on the technology side with AI, cybersecurity and other factors, and on the regulatory side with auditing. Companies that actively support continual learning rather than just leaving it to the employee get the better outcomes noted above.

BN: How can you improve training efforts to ensure employees are getting the education they need, and to support a culture of continuous learning and development within the organization?

BS: Prioritizing creating a tailored approach to enhance engagement involves customizing training programs to suit the specific needs and preferences of different employee groups, even down to the individual level, if necessary. For example, recognizing generational differences, such as Gen Z's preference for self-led, bite-sized content akin to TikTok-esque videos, versus millennials' more structured, long-form, instructor-led content, is crucial. Investing in versatile training platforms capable of catering to various learning styles is essential for ensuring all employees can acquire the necessary skills and knowledge effectively. This ultimately ties back to why assessment is critical; having a baseline understanding of each individual helps to create the most impactful training program for each person’s needs.

It's important to remember successful training programs extend beyond upskilling. Reskilling employees will ultimately promote a culture of continuous growth and learning, leading to happier employees and therefore greater retention. Implementing the strategies above, businesses can strengthen their training efforts, gaining not only improved performance, but also an engaged workforce ready to embrace new prospects that drive organizational progress.

While introducing new training tools can appear daunting or overwhelming, incentivization emerges as a straightforward and effective method to rekindle employees' enthusiasm for learning. Weaving elements of enjoyment and intrigue into training content can increase active engagement. For example, leader dashboards provide real-time insights into training progression, achievements, and comparative rankings among peers, fostering a sense of friendly competition. Gamifying training material through the incorporation of points, levels, challenges, and rewards can also significantly enhance the learning experience, and make it more enjoyable and interactive.

Tangible rewards serve as a compelling incentive for employees to actively participate in training initiatives. Implementing a skill points system, wherein employees accrue points for acquiring new skills, opens avenues for redeeming rewards such as gift cards, additional time off, or bonuses. Such rewards not only acknowledge employees' dedication to learning but also reinforce a culture that values continuous development.

BN: How is AI transforming the future of training and education?

BS: AI-infused tools can help organizations take their training efforts to the next-level through personalized learning, deeper engagement, boosted efficiency, and inclusive access. AI can answer with concise summaries of learner questions about terms and technology, for example, it can also help students with automatic flash card and learning tool creation, and can help students self-assess their learning.

AI also has the ability for both technical and non-technical workers to be equipped with the skills necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of AI-powered systems and tools. In order to successfully integrate AI into training programs, it’s important to be mindful of adoption, as organizations must avoid overwhelming employees with new information and capabilities. Instead, a gradual approach and ample support ensures that employees can effectively familiarize themselves with these transformative technologies, ultimately maximizing the value they bring to training and education initiatives.

BN: What are the benefits of effective training programs?

BS: Effective training supports both 'top-down', a defined training path, and 'bottom-up', where learners can choose their own journey. It should really be a mix. Training should be engaging, fun, and to the point. An effective program also has to include self-assessment and real-world opportunities to iteratively practice skills. But, I want to really emphasize how important the fun part is. When learners are engaged and enjoying their training, it produces results and helps build a healthy culture around learning and development. The absence of adequate training not only creates frustration and discontent among employees, but also poses a significant risk to retention rates, potentially impeding a company's success.

