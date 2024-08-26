Sony unveils WF-C510: Compact, comfortable, and powerful wireless earbuds

Sony has just announced its latest truly wireless earbuds, the WF-C510, offering a compact design, impressive battery life, and advanced features at a budget-friendly price point. These earbuds aim to deliver respectable audio quality in a package that's both stylish and comfortable for all-day wear.

The WF-C510 are Sony's smallest closed-type earbuds to date, specifically designed for a snug fit even in smaller ears. They feature an ergonomic design, crafted using extensive ear shape data to ensure a comfortable and stable fit. The earbuds also come with a matte finish and rounded design, while the newly added flat and wider surface button allows for easy operation, ensuring that users can enjoy their music without interruptions.

The earbuds come with a smaller, cylindrical charging case that’s thinner than previous models, making it easy to carry around in a pocket or bag. With a battery life of up to 11 hours, the WF-C510 promises long-lasting performance, and a quick 5-minute charge can provide up to 60 minutes of listening time.

Sony has packed the WF-C510 with features that enhance everyday use. These earbuds support Sony's Multipoint Connection, allowing users to connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. The Ambient Sound Mode lets users stay aware of their surroundings while listening to music, and the "Voice Focus" function helps to capture voices clearly while reducing background noise.

Through the Sony | Headphones Connect app, users can customize their listening experience with custom EQ settings. The earbuds also include DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) for high-quality audio and support for 360 Reality Audio, delivering an immersive, spatial listening experience.

The WF-C510 are designed to withstand daily use with an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them resistant to splashes and sweat. Additionally, they feature Fast Pair and Swift Pair technologies for quick and easy connectivity.

Sony has also taken steps to make these earbuds environmentally friendly. The WF-C510 and their charging case are partially made of recycled plastic, and the packaging is entirely plastic-free, reflecting Sony's commitment to sustainability.

Available in four colors -- blue, yellow, black, and white -- the WF-C510 earbuds are priced at $69.99 and are available for purchase on Amazon. With their blend of style, performance, and environmental consciousness, these earbuds are poised to be a popular choice for consumers seeking quality audio on a budget.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.