Lexar PLAY 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD offers up to 8TB capacity for PC and PlayStation 5 gamers

Lexar has introduced its newest storage solution for gaming enthusiasts: the PLAY 2280 PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD. Engineered to deliver outstanding performance, this SSD boasts read speeds up to 7400MB/s and write speeds up to 6500MB/s, catering to the demands of hardcore gamers who require reduced load times and seamless gameplay experiences.

The PLAY 2280 SSD is designed to enhance the PlayStation 5 (PS5) experience. It has been rigorously tested and approved for the console, providing gamers with additional storage space that allows them to play directly from the drive without needing to transfer or delete files. The included heatsink, optimized specifically for the PS5, ensures that the console can maintain its peak performance and power efficiency, even during intense gaming sessions.

With a capacity of up to 8TB, users can store an extensive library of games—about 150 or more AAA titles—offering vast storage for those who never want to worry about running out of space. Additionally, the SSD's endurance rating of 6400 TBW guarantees long-term reliability, making it a solid investment for gamers.

The PLAY 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD isn't just for console gaming; it's also a powerful option for PC gaming. It features Host Memory Buffer (HMB) and SLC Dynamic Cache technologies, which enhance overall system responsiveness, improve data access speeds, and provide a smoother gaming experience on desktop and laptop computers.

"The PLAY 2280 SSD is the perfect companion for the PS5, offering lots of additional storage, the ability to play directly from the drive, and the performance that gamers demand," said Sherry Chiang, Product Marketing Manager.

Currently, the 4TB version of the PLAY 2280 SSD is available for $379.99 from Amazon here. Lexar has also announced that the 2TB and 8TB variants will be available in Q4 of 2024, catering to a range of storage needs.

