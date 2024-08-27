Microsoft has LinkedIn ditch CentOS for Azure Linux

According to a recent blog post, back in April 2024, LinkedIn (owned by Microsoft) transitioned nearly all its servers, virtual machines, and containers to Azure Linux. This migration was a strategic move to modernize LinkedIn's compute stack and enhance its ability to serve over 1 billion users.

The shift to Azure Linux was largely motivated by the end of life for CentOS 7, which had previously powered much of LinkedIn's infrastructure. The change addressed several technical challenges, such as outdated user-space, slow bootstrap times, and the need for timely security updates. By adopting Azure Linux, LinkedIn aimed to improve performance, reduce costs, and maintain compliance with industry standards.

The migration process required detailed planning and collaboration across LinkedIn’s teams. Pilot programs were key to identifying potential issues and refining the transition, ensuring that all necessary components were in place for a smooth deployment.

The transition also focused on minimizing downtime for stateful applications and ensuring that the new operating system would work seamlessly with LinkedIn's various applications. Through extensive testing, collaboration with Microsoft, and the implementation of advanced monitoring tools, LinkedIn effectively managed the complexities involved in this large-scale migration.

The move to Azure Linux has resulted in a more secure, scalable, and cost-effective platform for LinkedIn. The updated infrastructure supports the company's ability to deliver new features and services efficiently. Furthermore, the migration has positioned LinkedIn to better align with modern technological trends, ensuring its operations are ready for future developments.