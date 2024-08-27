TEAMGROUP PD20 ECO Mini SSD merges eco-friendly materials with high-capacity storage

TEAMGROUP has introduced the PD20 ECO Mini External SSD, a product designed with an emphasis on sustainability and performance. This external SSD is made from 75 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, which the company claims saves approximately 42,200 plastic bottles for every 100,000 units produced. Additionally, the packaging is FSC-certified and recyclable, underscoring the company’s commitment to minimizing environmental impact.

The PD20 ECO Mini External SSD offers transfer speeds of up to 1,000MB per second through its USB 3.2 Gen2 x1 Type-C interface. It is available in storage capacities of 4TB, 2TB, and 1TB, providing flexibility for users with varying storage needs. Despite its eco-friendly materials, the device maintains durability and performance.

The SSD’s sage green color reflects its focus on renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions. Weighing just 22g, it is designed for portability, featuring a hanging hole for easy carrying. The compact size combined with significant storage capacity makes this SSD a practical choice for those who value both sustainability and high-speed performance.

TEAMGROUP's PD20 ECO Mini External SSD aligns with the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly technology solutions while delivering the performance expected from modern storage devices. It will soon be available here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

