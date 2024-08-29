Apple Sports prepares for football season with new updates

Apple Sports, the free app for iPhone and Apple Watch, is gearing up for the upcoming NFL and college football seasons with several new updates. The app, which enables fans to follow games, leagues, conferences, and teams, will soon offer real-time updates directly on iPhone and Apple Watch Lock Screens through Live Activities. This feature allows users to monitor their favorite teams without unlocking their devices.

The latest enhancements include improved play-by-play features that provide quick access to scoring drives, presented alongside every game play. The app also introduces a dynamic drive tracker that displays the ball's position on the field in real-time. Fans can now follow NFL teams, the top 25 college football teams, and their favorite college conferences more closely.

With the introduction of Live Activities in iOS 18 and watchOS 11, Apple Sports will offer live scores and play-by-play updates directly on the Lock Screen of iPhone and Apple Watch for the first time. Later this year, the app will also introduce a new drop-down navigation for scorecard views, making it easier to switch between leagues, teams, and personalized feeds.

Apple Sports covers a wide range of leagues, including NFL, NCAAF, MLS, MLB, NBA, WNBA, NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s), NHL, NWSL, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, and Serie A. Additional leagues, such as the Champions League and Europa League, will be added in September.

The app features a user-friendly interface designed to help fans navigate between scores, upcoming games, and play-by-play details. Apple Sports also syncs with favorites selected within the My Sports experience in the Apple TV app and Apple News, providing a personalized experience.

For users interested in more detailed insights, Apple Sports offers real-time betting odds and statistics, with the option to disable live betting odds in the app’s settings.