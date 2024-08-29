Job applications written by AI create challenges for recruiters

Admit it, you have at some time or other exaggerated your skills when applying for a job. But a new survey finds that this is becoming much more of a problem since the advent of AI.

The survey by Capterra of 3,000 job seekers around the world shows that 58 percent say they are using AI tools as part of their job search.

The most common AI uses include writing or refining resumes, finding relevant job openings, and crafting cover letters. Job seekers using AI have completed 41 percent more job applications on average during their current search than those who don't use it. They are also 53 percent more likely to receive a job offer.

There is, however, a dark side, 29 percent of job seekers say they have used AI to complete a test assignment or skills assessment, potentially hiding a lack of relevant skills. Additionally, 28 percent have used AI to generate answers to interview questions, while 26 percent have used AI to mass apply for jobs, overwhelming recruiting pipelines.

With 82 percent of respondents saying they think it's likely that other people applying for similar jobs are using AI to embellish or exaggerate their job applications, job seekers may feel the need to adopt AI simply to keep up with other candidates and thus perpetuate this cycle.

"What makes this issue so complex is that not all AI uses are necessarily bad," says Brian Westfall, principal HR analyst at Capterra. "If a job seeker is using AI to refine their resume or cover letter, most employers won't bat an eye. It's when they're using AI to mask a skills deficiency that recruiters need to be on guard."

Employers need to make clear which AI uses are acceptable from the start of the recruitment process, and adopt tools to detect fraudulent content. Holding video or in-person interviews may also help to avoid AI-generated responses. Placing a greater emphasis on candidate references and ensuring that the hiring manager has sufficient time to carry out thorough screening, is also crucial.

As more job seekers realize the benefits of AI to their job search, employers will need to move quickly to draw their line in the sand on what constitutes AI fair play. Those that then combine the right AI detection tools with critical recruiting processes and culture changes will have a clear advantage in identifying and hiring genuinely talented candidates.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/depositphotos.com