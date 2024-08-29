StarTech.com 117B-USBC-MULTIPORT travel dock offers triple-monitor support and 100W PD pass-through

The 117B-USBC-MULTIPORT by StarTech.com offers a practical solution for those seeking to expand their laptop's connectivity options. This USB Type-C Multiport Adapter leverages DP 1.4 Alt Mode and Multi-Stream Transport (MST) from a host computer to support up to three external displays, making it a versatile choice for users who need to manage multiple screens. With 2x HDMI and 2x DisplayPort outputs, the adapter transforms a single USB-C or Thunderbolt 3/4 port into a useful hub.

The 117B-USBC-MULTIPORT enhances video connectivity by supporting up to three external monitors, with potential resolutions of 1x 4K (3840 x 2160p) at 60Hz and 2x 4K at 30Hz. Users with Intel 11th Gen processors or later, featuring DSC technology, can achieve optimal performance. The adapter utilizes the laptop's integrated or discrete GPU to ensure efficient handling of high-resolution displays, dependent on the capabilities of the host computer.

In addition to its video capabilities, the 117B-USBC-MULTIPORT serves as a USB 3.2 Gen 2 hub, offering three USB-A ports for connecting various peripherals, including storage devices and HID peripherals. This allows users to extend their laptop’s functionality without compromising on speed or ease of use.

The adapter is built for durability, featuring a 2 ft. (60 cm) USB-C host cable with a high-quality TPE jacket and strain relief to enhance longevity. The adapter’s housing includes an EMI shield to protect against electromagnetic interference, ensuring a stable and reliable connection.

The 117B-USBC-MULTIPORT also supports advanced charging capabilities. Its pass-through port allows for 100W Power Delivery, ensuring that the host laptop remains charged while multiple peripherals are in use. The included Gigabit Ethernet port provides reliable wired network access, and support for Wake on Lan (WoL) enables remote booting of the host computer.

You can buy the StarTech.com 117B-USBC-MULTIPORT travel dock from Amazon here for just $120.76.

