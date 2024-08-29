StarTech.com 117B-USBC-MULTIPORT travel dock offers triple-monitor support and 100W PD pass-through

No Comments

The 117B-USBC-MULTIPORT by StarTech.com offers a practical solution for those seeking to expand their laptop's connectivity options. This USB Type-C Multiport Adapter leverages DP 1.4 Alt Mode and Multi-Stream Transport (MST) from a host computer to support up to three external displays, making it a versatile choice for users who need to manage multiple screens. With 2x HDMI and 2x DisplayPort outputs, the adapter transforms a single USB-C or Thunderbolt 3/4 port into a useful hub.

The 117B-USBC-MULTIPORT enhances video connectivity by supporting up to three external monitors, with potential resolutions of 1x 4K (3840 x 2160p) at 60Hz and 2x 4K at 30Hz. Users with Intel 11th Gen processors or later, featuring DSC technology, can achieve optimal performance. The adapter utilizes the laptop's integrated or discrete GPU to ensure efficient handling of high-resolution displays, dependent on the capabilities of the host computer.

In addition to its video capabilities, the 117B-USBC-MULTIPORT serves as a USB 3.2 Gen 2 hub, offering three USB-A ports for connecting various peripherals, including storage devices and HID peripherals. This allows users to extend their laptop’s functionality without compromising on speed or ease of use.

The adapter is built for durability, featuring a 2 ft. (60 cm) USB-C host cable with a high-quality TPE jacket and strain relief to enhance longevity. The adapter’s housing includes an EMI shield to protect against electromagnetic interference, ensuring a stable and reliable connection.

The 117B-USBC-MULTIPORT also supports advanced charging capabilities. Its pass-through port allows for 100W Power Delivery, ensuring that the host laptop remains charged while multiple peripherals are in use. The included Gigabit Ethernet port provides reliable wired network access, and support for Wake on Lan (WoL) enables remote booting of the host computer.

You can buy the StarTech.com 117B-USBC-MULTIPORT travel dock from Amazon here for just $120.76.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

StarTech.com 117B-USBC-MULTIPORT travel dock offers triple-monitor support and 100W PD pass-through

Microsoft's AI research mimics the human brain: Should we be terrified?

How organizations can master incident reporting obligations under NIS2 

Make the switch from Microsoft Windows 11 to Ubuntu Linux 24.04.1 for a magical open-source experience

The dawn of the AI-enabled intern

Apple Sports prepares for football season with new updates

Job applications written by AI create challenges for recruiters

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

33 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

15 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

11 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.