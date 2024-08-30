Google Search now supports AVIF images

Google has announced that AVIF, a rapidly growing image format, is now officially supported in Google Search, including Google Images and other areas where images are utilized. This means that AVIF files can now be indexed by Google without requiring any special configuration from webmasters.

AVIF, an open image file format derived from the AV1 video compression standard, has gained traction due to its efficient compression and high-quality output. Its compatibility spans across all major web browsers and is supported by various platforms, including WordPress, Joomla, and CloudFlare.

While AVIF’s integration into Google Search is a welcome update, website owners are advised not to rush into converting all their images to AVIF. Instead, a careful evaluation should be conducted to determine which image format best suits the specific needs of their website. If changes to file formats lead to different filenames or extensions, it's crucial to implement server-side redirects to maintain proper indexing and avoid broken links.

This move by Google underscores AVIF's growing significance in the digital landscape, enhancing web performance and user experience through improved image quality and reduced file sizes.