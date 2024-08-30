What Apple iPhones are compatible with iOS 18?

Woman using iPhone 12

Have you been wondering if your iPhone can run the upcoming iOS 18? Well, I have good news. Apple has revealed the devices that will be compatible with the operating system update.

The iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, will naturally be at the forefront of this update, benefiting from the latest features and enhancements that iOS 18 has to offer. However, the new Apple Intelligence functionality is limited to the 15 Pro models.

In addition to the latest models, iOS 18 will also be supported by a wide range of earlier iPhones, ensuring that users with slightly older devices aren't left behind. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 series are fully compatible, as well as the iPhone 12 lineup. Even models as far back as the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR will receive the update, showcasing Apple's continued commitment to supporting its past devices. This means that users can expect a fresh experience even on devices that are a few years old.

Interestingly, Apple has also ensured that the iPhone SE (2nd generation or later) remains in the loop, making iOS 18 accessible to users of more budget-friendly models. This broad compatibility range highlights Apple's focus on maintaining a unified ecosystem, where the latest software innovations are not limited to the newest and most expensive iPhones. Whether you have the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max or a more modest iPhone SE, iOS 18 promises to deliver an improved experience across the board.

Image credit: goffkein / depositphotos

