TP-Link launches Omada Cloud Essentials for cloud-based network management

TP-Link has introduced Omada Cloud Essentials, a cloud management platform designed for surveillance networks, large homes, and businesses. Omada's architecture includes multiple controllers: on-premises hardware, software, and cloud-based options.

Omada Cloud offers two versions: Essentials and Standard. The Essentials version is free and provides basic cloud services, while the Standard version includes additional features and requires a license. Omada Cloud Essentials is designed for the centralized management of access points, switches, and gateways, with features like topology and VLAN management, offering a simplified solution for smaller operations.

Some benefits of Omada Cloud Essentials include free lifetime access, no hardware or software requirements, and an easy setup process. The system features zero-touch provisioning, allowing remote deployment without the need for onsite assistance. It also offers scalability, enabling users to manage multiple devices and upgrade to Omada Cloud Standard without additional hardware.

Omada Cloud Essentials allows for easy device adoption by scanning a serial number or entering a numeric code. It also provides network monitoring with real-time notifications for abnormal events, and the Omada app includes tools for checking Wi-Fi networks, Internet speeds, and node connections.

