Google partners with experts to launch FireSat for wildfire detection

Wildfires are increasingly becoming a global issue due to rising temperatures and drier climates. Google Research is stepping in with a game-changing solution -- FireSat, a new satellite constellation aimed at detecting wildfires as small as a classroom (around 5x5 meters) within just 20 minutes. This could revolutionize how firefighters and emergency responders handle early-stage wildfires.

Current satellite technology often struggles to catch wildfires in time, offering low-resolution images that update just a few times a day. By the time a fire is visible, it may have already spread across an area the size of a soccer field, making effective response more difficult. With FireSat, that challenge could soon be a thing of the past.

Google has teamed up with the Earth Fire Alliance, a nonprofit set up to drive this initiative, along with Muon Space and the Environmental Defense Fund. The project is kickstarted with $13 million in funding from Google.org, with additional backing from the Moore Foundation.

FireSat’s AI-driven infrared sensors are key to this innovation, as they compare current satellite images with previous ones to quickly identify potential fires. The sensors, developed by Google in collaboration with Muon Space, can recognize small-scale fires and factor in elements like nearby infrastructure and weather conditions to alert authorities. This process has been rigorously tested with controlled burns to fine-tune the detection model.

Once operational, FireSat will offer global, near real-time data on wildfire size, location, and intensity. This information will allow firefighters to react faster and more efficiently, helping prevent small fires from growing into large-scale disasters. The data collected will also be used to create a comprehensive historical record of wildfires, aiding scientists in wildfire research and behavior modeling. This ties into Google’s ongoing work with the U.S. Forest Service on fire simulations.

FireSat is part of a broader commitment by Google to tackle climate challenges using technology. Since 2020, Google has introduced AI models to provide wildfire alerts and features through its wildfire boundary tracking system, now available in over 20 countries. This year, the company also released FireBench, an open-source machine learning dataset for wildfire research.

As wildfires continue to pose a growing threat, FireSat could offer a new level of preparedness, enabling faster responses and providing vital data for future research.

