Queens Amazon drivers push for Teamsters contract as union fight heats up

Amazon drivers across three Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) in New York City are demanding Amazon recognize their union and negotiate a Teamsters contract. The workers revealed that a majority of drivers at each of the DSPs have signed authorization cards to organize with the Teamsters Union and delivered their demand to Amazon this morning. The drivers operate out of the DBK4 Amazon delivery warehouse in Queens.

“Hundreds of Amazon delivery drivers from Queens will now have the full backing of more than 1.3 million Teamsters nationwide,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “The NLRB made clear that Amazon has a legal obligation to bargain with its drivers and meet them at the negotiating table to improve wages, working conditions, safety standards, and everything in between. Amazon knows its time is up -- these workers from Queens, along with Amazon Teamsters in Skokie, Ill., and Palmdale, Calif., are going to get the Teamsters contracts they deserve.”

For over a year, the Queens-based drivers have been organizing for better working conditions and fair pay. They even walked off the job last December to protest Amazon's alleged union-busting tactics and unfair labor practices. Their demands include consistent schedules, properly maintained trucks, and reasonable workloads.

This announcement comes at a time when Amazon DSP drivers nationwide are organizing in large numbers, fighting for better pay, safer working conditions, and a voice in their work environment. Amazon Teamsters in Palmdale and Skokie are currently on strike and have extended their picket lines to facilities across the country. In response to mounting pressure, Amazon announced raises for its drivers just this week.

“We’re proud to join the growing movement of Amazon Teamsters who are ready to fight alongside our union brothers and sisters for what we deserve,” said David Colon, an Amazon driver from DBK4 in Queens. “For too long, we have been demanding better pay and working conditions from Amazon while they have tried to dodge responsibility for us. Those days are over, and we’re ready to fight like hell with the Teamsters to get what we deserve.”

Last month, Palmdale drivers scored a major win when the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) determined that Amazon is a joint employer of its DSP drivers and therefore must recognize and negotiate with the Teamsters. This ruling sets a powerful precedent that could affect Amazon DSP drivers across the country. The Queens-based drivers are the first to publicly announce their organizing efforts since the NLRB’s decision.

“Any Amazon driver knows the truth: we wear Amazon uniforms, we drive Amazon’s trucks, we live by Amazon’s workplace standards—we are Amazon employees,” said Latrice Shadae Johnson, an Amazon driver from DBK4 in Queens. “Amazon has no choice but to meet us at the negotiating table to hear our demands.”

As momentum grows, the nearly 280,000 Amazon DSP drivers across the country are watching closely.

“We’ve seen what the Amazon Teamsters movement can do and we’re ready to join forces as a union to make Amazon give us what we deserve,” said Luc Rene, an Amazon driver from DBK4 in Queens. “We’re the reason Amazon makes billions in profits every year, and with support from our Teamsters brothers and sisters, we’re going to get our fair share.”