Fedora Linux 41 Beta brings DNF 5, Nvidia driver support, and Redis replacement

The Fedora Project has officially released Fedora Linux 41 Beta, offering a preview of what’s to come in the final version of Fedora Linux 41. As usual, the beta is open for public testing and includes several significant updates that are sure to spark interest among Linux enthusiasts and developers alike.

This release covers multiple versions, including Fedora Workstation 41 Beta, Fedora Server 41 Beta, Fedora IoT 41 Beta, and Fedora Cloud 41 Beta. Users can get these editions directly from the Fedora Project’s website or upgrade from an existing system using the DNF system-upgrade command.

For those unfamiliar, Fedora Beta releases are nearly complete versions of what will become the final release. These betas offer a critical chance for users to test new features and report any bugs that could improve the final product. Additionally, bug reports help the broader Linux ecosystem, as Fedora's updates often influence upstream projects, making these releases valuable for more than just Fedora users.

One major change in Fedora 41 Beta is the replacement of Redis with Valkey due to Redis’ switch to a proprietary license. Fedora remains committed to shipping only open-source software. Users of Redis will need to migrate to Valkey using the provided guides.

Fedora Linux 41 also bids farewell to Python 2. As of this release, Python 2 will no longer be available, except for PyPy. Packages still relying on Python 2.7 must either be updated or retired.

One more notable improvement is the reintroduction of proprietary Nvidia driver installation via GNOME Software, now with Secure Boot support. This is a huge update for users who rely on Nvidia for gaming or AI workloads.

Fedora Linux 41 Beta also brings DNF 5, a faster and more efficient version of the package manager, and RPM 4.20, which promises long-term improvements for the distro. Reproducible builds, new tools like fedora-repoquery, and the new Miracle spin also add fresh layers of functionality to this beta release.

Fedora Linux 41 Beta Workstation can be downloaded here now.