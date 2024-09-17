Kensington launches first Intel-certified Thunderbolt 5 dock SD5000T5 EQ

Kensington has launched the SD5000T5 EQ Thunderbolt 5 Triple 4K Docking Station. This is the world's first Intel-certified Thunderbolt 5 dock, offering professionals a powerful plug-and-play docking solution. With support for up to three 4K monitors, data transfer speeds up to 120Gbps, 140W power delivery, and an 11-in-1 design, the dock aims to unlock the full potential of Thunderbolt 5 laptops.

The SD5000T5 is designed to support Thunderbolt 5 technology, Thunderbolt 4 technology, USB4, and USB-C devices running on Windows 10 or later and macOS 11 or later. Professionals, content creators, and gamers who require fast file transfers, multiple 4K monitors, and numerous connectivity ports will benefit from the dock’s capabilities.

“Professionals using premium and gaming laptops with Thunderbolt 5 want a plug-and-play dock that unlocks the full potential of their laptop without requiring software installations,” explained Giovanni Sena, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Kensington. “We are excited to announce the release of the SD5000T5, the first Intel certified Thunderbolt 5 docking solution that delivers ultra-fast data transfer speeds, support for multiple monitors, 11 connectivity ports, and 140W of power delivery to truly unlock the potential of the Thunderbolt 5 laptop.”

The SD5000T5 features triple 4K or dual 8K monitor support, 140W charging capacity, and an 11-in-1 design that includes Thunderbolt 5 and USB-A ports, SD and micro SD card readers, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet. Additional features include built-in card readers for graphic designers and animators, security lock slots, zero-footprint mounting options, and Kensington DockWorks software for enhanced customization. The dock also boasts eco-friendly attributes with a 100 percent post-consumer recycled aluminum case and FSC-certified packaging.

The Kensington SD5000T5 EQ Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station is now available for $389.99, with a three-year limited warranty. Buy it here now.

