Micron unveils Crucial P310 2280 Gen4 SSD with up to 7,100MB/s read speeds

Micron has announced the launch of its Crucial P310 2280 Gen4 NVMe SSD, a high-speed solid-state drive that aims to bring gaming-level performance to a wider range of users, including students, creatives, and gamers. The new SSD offers a big speed boost compared to previous models, delivering up to two times faster performance than Gen3 SSDs and offering a 40 percent speed improvement over Micron's Crucial P3 Plus.

The Crucial P310 2280 boasts read speeds of 7,100MB/s and write speeds of 6,000MB/s, making it a strong option for those who rely on fast data transfers, boot times, and application performance. Available in capacities up to 2TB, it offers plenty of storage for heavy users without requiring a steep investment.

Designed to support everything from PCs to PlayStation 5, the P310 2280 also features advanced 3D NAND technology, allowing for better power efficiency alongside its impressive speeds. This means users can enjoy faster performance without draining their device’s battery. Micron is positioning the drive as a cost-effective upgrade solution, especially for those looking to extend the life of their current laptops and gaming systems instead of purchasing new devices.

One of the standout features of the new drive is its backward compatibility with Gen3 devices, offering an easy upgrade path for users who aren't ready to leap to Gen4 platforms. For gamers, students, and creatives who rely on demanding applications like Photoshop and Illustrator, the P310 2280 claims to deliver 20 percent faster real-world performance than other Gen4 drives. It is designed to handle the most data-intensive tasks with random read speeds reaching up to 1 million IOPS and random write speeds of 1.2 million IOPS.

The Crucial P310 2280 is available now, and it comes with a five-year warranty. A version of the SSD with a heatsink will be released soon, tailored for high-performance gaming setups like desktop PCs and PlayStation 5, where heat management is a priority.

